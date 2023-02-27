Chipotle launching new TikTok-inspired quesadilla

TikTok creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost inspired the menu updates.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A viral menu "hack" has inspired a new menu item at Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday a new Fajita Quesadilla will be available as a digital-only menu item beginning Thursday, March 2.

Chipotle said the quesadilla — with Monterey jack cheese, protein and fajita veggies — will be available for order on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

According to Chipotle, the "fan-favorite Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing" will also be offered as one of the three included side options for the quesadilla.

TikTok creator Alexis Frost first reviewed a Chipotle Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies in late 2022, dubbing it a perfect “10” for her 2.4 million followers.

Food critic Keith Lee stitched Frost's TikTok with a video of himself sampling the quesadilla with a DIY vinaigrette hack made by combining chipotle-honey vinaigrette dressing and sour cream.

In the week following Alexis and Keith’s videos, Chipotle said it saw more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, 47,200 comments, and 69,500 shares of viral TikTok content about the Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies.

Chipotle said it will launch Keith Lee's custom Quesadilla order, the “Keithadilla,” and Alexis Frost's favorite Quesadilla order, the “Fajita Quesadilla Hack,” on the Chipotle app and Chipotle website for a limited time.

Keithadilla Fajita Quesadilla with Steak On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, and Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette

Fajita Quesadilla Hack Fajita Quesadilla with Steak On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream



"TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it’s proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer. "With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis, and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees."

“I never could have imagined that I’d have my own menu item at Chipotle,” said Lee. “I’m blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10.”



"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok," said Frost. "Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.