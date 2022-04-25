Police: Body of missing Chippewa Falls girl found, investigating as a homicide

During a press conference, Chippewa Falls police said the coroner confirmed that the body found this morning was 10-year-old Iliana Peters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — In a press conference Monday afternoon, the Chippewa Falls Police Chief confirmed that the body of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters, reported missing Sunday night, has been recovered and that investigators believe she is the victim of homicide.

Authorities said early Monday that the child's father called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday after she did not return from a visit to her aunt's home on the 400 block of North Grove Street.

Squads responded to the area and learned that someone had located Lily's bike a short distance from her aunt's home, near a walking trail not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot.

In Monday's afternoon press conference, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily's body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Monday close to where her bike was found. Kelm added that police are investigating the girl's death as a homicide and there "may be a danger to the public."

He told reporters there are no known suspects at this point, but investigators are pursuing pursuing leads.

Chippewa Falls police said that K9 teams were called into work the area and the department's drone was used to search a heavily wooded section off the trail.

Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

According to Kelm, police are scheduled to hold another press conference at 5 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: One in custody following Sunday night standoff in Eagan

Watch more local news: