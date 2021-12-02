Crash between car, bus in Chisago County kills 3 people

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the two vehicles were "engulfed in flames."

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Three people were killed when a car and a bus collided north of the metro Friday morning.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash just before 8 a.m. It happened near Rush Point Drive (CR-7) and Clover Trail in Nessel Township.

Chisago County Captain Derek Anklan said in a news release that the 911 callers reported two vehicles, a car and a transport bus, "engulfed in flames."

The Rush City Fire Department was called in to put the fire out.

Three people in the passenger car died, according to Anklan. Those people have not been identified.

The sheriff's office is still processing the scene along with the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.