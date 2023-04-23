Teen dies in ATV crash near Lent Township Saturday

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A teen from Chisago County has died after crashing his ATV on Saturday afternoon.
Just before 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office were called to an area near Kale Avenue and Ivywood Trail in Lent Township.
Officers found the 13-year-old driver near his ATV when they arrived. Officials said the teen's condition deteriorated quickly, warranting a call to Air Care. Crews treated him on scene, then he was flown to Regions Hospital in critical condition.
In a press release, officials said the teen was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash, and was the only person on the ATV.
According to Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen, the teen, identified as Mason Lee Demenge of Chisago City, died from his injuries on Saturday.
Officials said no one saw the crash and the sheriff's office is still investigating.
