Choo Choo Bob's Train Store to close this weekend

Operating a small business was never easy, but owners say the pandemic has made it extremely difficult for the hobby & toy store to remain open.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has worn so many of us down. Countless restaurants have closed and so many essential workers have put their lives on the line to keep society moving along.

This week, another announcement broke a St. Paul community's heart. For 15 years, the blue sign that reads, "Choo Choo Bob's Train Store" has lit up Marshall Avenue.

The neighborhood train toy and hobby store was dedicated to kids and grownups. It welcomed everybody under Jennifer Southerling's management.

"I definitely didn't think I would have this big of an undertaking at first but I saw a listing for a train store in St. Paul, and I was like, 'what? is that Choo Choo Bob's?! No way!'" Southerling said.

In fact, the train store that she had brought her son to five years ago was indeed up for sale. She said she made the leap to make an investment, with her neighbor and business partner Rachel. They purchased Choo Choo Bob's Train Store from the original owner Bob Medcraft in 2018.

"We were just rolling," Southerling said. She explained that she and Rachel revamped the birthday party programs, renovated the inside and outside of the store to make it all shiny. "And then the pandemic hit. It was like oof. We just worked our butts off for like ten months straight."

COVID-19 stopped Choo Choo Bob's in its tracks. Southerling said investing in a small business was also something that wasn't easy to begin with.

"It basically charmed us - Rachel and I - it was cute," she said. "We're into restoring things. We both helped each other restore each others' 100-year-old houses in Robbinsdale and this looked like it needed some elbow grease to make it magical again."

For the months leading up to the global pandemic, it did become a magical place where kids could have their train-themed birthday parties and train enthusiasts could come to buy beloved locomotive related items.

Medcraft, the original owner said he wanted to create a store and a space that was kid-friendly.

"I saw how much my kids enjoyed playing with those Thomas [the Tank Engine] play tables but anywhere you'd go there would always only be one," Medcraft said. "And the stores were run by crabby train guys who didn't like kids so I thought well, there's a disconnect here. You need a toy store that likes trains and likes kids."

The concept worked so well that it was beloved by the community, which is the reason so many people came by on Friday to say goodbye and to purchase a small slice of nostalgia before the doors close for good.

"I'm very excited that I found really good things," Ulises Lopez said. "But at the same time I'm a little bummed out that the store is going away. I used to bring my kids here to have fun. Now it's kind of a mixed-feeling thing."

Medcraft said it's been incredible watching the people come in and out of his former store.

"It's been really touching to see how people are reacting, when they learn the store is closing," he said.

"It's been like a roller coaster ride, some days are good, some days are harder," Southerling said. "Being a business owner and a mom with kids who are completely distance learning right now- yeah - it's been tough. But we've tried to make the best of it."