Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Minnesota

Anchor Chris Hrapsky will take a frigid dip to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge if he raises $500 before the end of KARE 11 Saturday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.

If Chris raises the money before the end of the morning show, he'll take the plunge LIVE on TV!

Want to support Chris? Click here to donate!

Money raised from Polar Plunges across the state will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota, which is celebrating 50 years in 2023.

The 2023 Polar Plunge season officially kicks off in White Bear Lake on Saturday. If you're ready to take the plunge yourself, click here to register an individual or team for one of the nearly two dozen upcoming events. Prefer to plunge at home? Click here to sign up for a virtual event.

