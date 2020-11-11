'Christmas in Color' light show opening at Valleyfair

The a mile-long drive featuring more than a million Christmas lights opens Nov. 27.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Minnesota has become very familiar with drive-thru events this year, and the holidays are no exception.

The latest drive-thru event in the state is Christmas in Color, a mile-long path featuring more than a million music-synced holiday lights. Visitors can tune in to a local radio channel to hear the music.

The course winds through Valleyfair's parking lot in Shakopee and will be open Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. Tickets are available online now and are $30 per vehicle.

Each ticket is for a 30-minute time slot between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. (10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). You can arrive at any time during your slot.

"With so many events and activities canceled this year, 2020 has been a challenge for many," CEO Todd Glover said in a press release. "But at Christmas in Color, you can have fun and make holiday memories in a way that is safe, responsible, and 100% socially distanced."