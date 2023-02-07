Chuck and Don's to sell multiple stores

The Minnesota-based pet store chain's parent company filed for bankruptcy in early February.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's plans to sell dozens of stores across multiple states.

The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents filed on Feb. 5.

Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners and expected to be sold. According to court documents, "all remaining stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois will eventually close," in addition to four stores closing in Colorado, two in Illinois and one in Lowertown, St. Paul.

The company currently has 159 stores operating across 12 states and Washington D.C., including some under the Loyal Companion and Natural Pawz banners.

Documents say the bankruptcy filing will, among other things, "facilitate a going concern sale transaction and the orderly liquidation of their underperforming stores." The company's woes are partly blamed on ineffective early growth strategies, unexpected changes in consumer behavior and highly-publicized sales of food tied to heart failure in dogs, according to the filing.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that 66 stores were expected to close. According to court documents, 66 Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet Stores locations are part of an ongoing sale. According to Julie Maday, CEO of Independent Pet Partners, "Chuck & Don’s will remain open and continue to serve Minnesota, Colorado, Kansas and Wisconsin."

