Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country.

The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy.

Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners and are expected to close. According to court documents filed Sunday, the company currently has 159 stores operating across 12 states and Washington D.C., including some under the Loyal Companion and Natural Pawz banners.

Documents say the bankruptcy filing will, among other things, "facilitate a going concern sale transaction and the orderly liquidation of their underperforming stores." The company's woes are being blamed on ineffective early growth strategies, unexpected changes in consumer behavior and highly-publicized sales of food tied to heart failure in dogs.

An estimated 100 of the company's remaining stores located outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois are expected to close eventually, according to court documents. This includes a Chuck and Don's location in downtown St. Paul.

