Cinco de Mayo in the Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

The holiday commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and this year falls on Friday, May 5. Cinco de Mayo, which is often confused with Mexican Independence Day, has become a popular cultural celebration in the United States, and many restaurants, bars and communities party with food, drinks, music and more.

From the KARE 11 staff's favorite restaurants to local events and specials, here's a look at what's happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Editor's note: This is a selection of Cinco de Mayo events in the metro area, not a complete and comprehensive list.

Staff picks

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

13572 80th Circle N Maple Grove MN 55369

Website and Facebook

Tinto Kitchen + Mercado

4959 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Website and Facebook

Hosting an all-day Cinco de Mayo party featuring Billy Johnson and DJ Dumon

Taco Teresas

10100 Sixth Ave. N., Plymouth, MN 55441

Website and Facebook

Minneapolis

Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street

May 14, Noon - 7 p.m.

Lake Street, Minneapolis: 2nd Ave to Portland Ave.

Website and Facebook

Cinco de Mayo at Insight Brewing

May 5, 3 - 11:45 p.m.

2821 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55413

Website and Facebook

Lagos Tacos Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 5

Locations in Excelsior (30 Water St., Excelsior, MN 55331) and Uptown (2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408)

Website and Facebook

Free cover weekend at La Doña Cervecería

May 5-6, 9 pm - 2 am

241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Facebook

St. Paul

Boca Chica Restaurant and Cantina

May 5

11 Cesar Chavez Street, St. Paul, MN, 55107

Website and Facebook

Cinco de Mayo lunch buffet, happy hour and mariachi from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night at the Wabasha Street Caves

May 5, 7 – 10:00 PM

215 Wabasha Street South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107

$10 per person

Website

Cinco de Mayo at Pajrito

May 5 (Edina) from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. 3910 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55424 Facebook

May 6 (St. Paul) 2-10 p.m. 605 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102 Facebook



