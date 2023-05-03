Cinco de Mayo in the Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!
The holiday commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and this year falls on Friday, May 5. Cinco de Mayo, which is often confused with Mexican Independence Day, has become a popular cultural celebration in the United States, and many restaurants, bars and communities party with food, drinks, music and more.
From the KARE 11 staff's favorite restaurants to local events and specials, here's a look at what's happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Editor's note: This is a selection of Cinco de Mayo events in the metro area, not a complete and comprehensive list.
Staff picks
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Tinto Kitchen + Mercado
Taco Teresas
Minneapolis
Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street
Cinco de Mayo at Insight Brewing
Lagos Tacos Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Free cover weekend at La Doña Cervecería
- May 5-6, 9 pm - 2 am
- 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405
St. Paul
Boca Chica Restaurant and Cantina
Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night at the Wabasha Street Caves
- May 5, 7 – 10:00 PM
- 215 Wabasha Street South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
- $10 per person
- Website
Cinco de Mayo at Pajrito
