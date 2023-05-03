x
Cinco de Mayo in the Twin Cities

From KARE 11 staff favorites to local events and specials, here's a look at what's happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Credit: Marina Zlochin - stock.adobe.com
Cinco de Mayo - May 5, federal holiday in Mexico. Fiesta banner and poster design with flags, flowers, decorations

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

The holiday commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and this year falls on Friday, May 5. Cinco de Mayo, which is often confused with Mexican Independence Day, has become a popular cultural celebration in the United States, and many restaurants, bars and communities party with food, drinks, music and more.

From the KARE 11 staff's favorite restaurants to local events and specials, here's a look at what's happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Editor's note: This is a selection of Cinco de Mayo events in the metro area, not a complete and comprehensive list.

Staff picks

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Tinto Kitchen + Mercado

  • 4959 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
  • Website and Facebook
  • Hosting an all-day Cinco de Mayo party featuring Billy Johnson and DJ Dumon

Taco Teresas

Minneapolis

Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street

  • May 14, Noon - 7 p.m.
  • Lake Street, Minneapolis: 2nd Ave to Portland Ave.
  • Website and Facebook

Cinco de Mayo at Insight Brewing

  • May 5, 3 - 11:45 p.m.
  • 2821 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55413
  • Website and Facebook

Lagos Tacos Cinco de Mayo Celebration

  • May 5
  • Locations in Excelsior (30 Water St., Excelsior, MN 55331) and Uptown (2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55408)
  • Website and Facebook

Free cover weekend at  La Doña Cervecería

  • May 5-6, 9 pm - 2 am
  • 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405
  • Facebook

Click here for an extended list of events from Meet Minneapolis.

St. Paul

Boca Chica Restaurant and Cantina

  • May 5
  • 11 Cesar Chavez Street, St. Paul, MN, 55107
  • Website and Facebook
  • Cinco de Mayo lunch buffet, happy hour and mariachi from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Latin Dance Night at the Wabasha Street Caves

  • May 5, 7 – 10:00 PM 
  • 215 Wabasha Street South Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107
  • $10 per person
  • Website

Cinco de Mayo at Pajrito

  • May 5 (Edina) from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
    • 3910 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55424
    • Facebook
  • May 6 (St. Paul) 2-10 p.m.

