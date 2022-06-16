Minneapolis City Council approves new location for MPD First Precinct station

The new space, located at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and 12th Street South, is approximately 37,000 square feet and will cost approximately $19 million.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department's First Precinct station will be heading to the Century Plaza building after the city council approved the move Thursday morning.

According to the terms sheet, officials are hoping to begin construction in May of 2023, with a deadline to begin construction no later than January of 2024. The project should be complete within 12 months of its construction start date, city documents say.

The new space, located at 1101 Third Avenue South, is approximately 37,000 square feet and will cost approximately $19 million.

The lease for the precinct's current location, 10 North Fourth Street, expires in the summer of 2024.

