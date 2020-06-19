City of Edina opens Centennial Lakes Putting Course and Scottish Links Putting Green

The attractions will be open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset.

Maximum of four players per group; one group per hole.

Walk-up play only; no reservations.

Wait to tee off until the group in front of you enters the next tee box.

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from other groups.

Hand-washing stations will be placed along the courses.

Flagsticks should stay in holes.

Scorecards will not be available.

Avoid sharing putters or golf balls.

Payment can be made by credit card or cash; credit card terminal will be wiped clean after each transaction.

Putters and golf balls will be disinfected and dried between users.

Concessions available will be water and Gatorade.

Stay home if you are sick.