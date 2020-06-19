x
City of Edina opens Centennial Lakes Putting Course and Scottish Links Putting Green

Golf ball

EDINA, Minn. — The City of Edina opened the putting course and Scottish Links Putting Green at Centennial Lakes Park Friday after being closed due to COVID-19.

The park is located on 7499 France Avenue South.

Centennial Lakes Park’s 18-hole putting course is a par 51 layout, it's 1,662 feet in length and takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes to play. It costs $10 per person.

The Scottish Links Putting Green is brand new. It uses typical putting rules, and a standard game takes around 30 minutes to play. It costs $5 per person.

The following is a list of rules that visitors must follow:

  • The attractions will be open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset.
  • Maximum of four players per group; one group per hole.
  • Walk-up play only; no reservations.
  • Wait to tee off until the group in front of you enters the next tee box.
  • Maintain 6 feet of social distance from other groups.
  • Hand-washing stations will be placed along the courses.
  • Flagsticks should stay in holes.
  • Scorecards will not be available.
  • Avoid sharing putters or golf balls.
  • Payment can be made by credit card or cash; credit card terminal will be wiped clean after each transaction.
  •  Putters and golf balls will be disinfected and dried between users.
  • Concessions available will be water and Gatorade.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Visitors are also encouraged to follow the posted signage throughout the park.

