City of Edina opens Centennial Lakes Putting Course and Scottish Links Putting Green

EDINA, Minn. — The City of Edina opened the putting course and Scottish Links Putting Green at Centennial Lakes Park Friday after being closed due to COVID-19.
The park is located on 7499 France Avenue South.
Centennial Lakes Park’s 18-hole putting course is a par 51 layout, it's 1,662 feet in length and takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes to play. It costs $10 per person.
The Scottish Links Putting Green is brand new. It uses typical putting rules, and a standard game takes around 30 minutes to play. It costs $5 per person.
The following is a list of rules that visitors must follow:
- The attractions will be open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset.
- Maximum of four players per group; one group per hole.
- Walk-up play only; no reservations.
- Wait to tee off until the group in front of you enters the next tee box.
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance from other groups.
- Hand-washing stations will be placed along the courses.
- Flagsticks should stay in holes.
- Scorecards will not be available.
- Avoid sharing putters or golf balls.
- Payment can be made by credit card or cash; credit card terminal will be wiped clean after each transaction.
- Putters and golf balls will be disinfected and dried between users.
- Concessions available will be water and Gatorade.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Visitors are also encouraged to follow the posted signage throughout the park.