City of Minneapolis launches crisis intervention pilot program

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officials announced the launch of its new program Monday to provide crisis intervention and counseling to people who need it throughout the city.

The Office of Performance and Innovation is partnering with Canopy, a Twin Cities-based mental health and consulting organization, to provide crisis intervention, counseling and connection to support services for people as an alternative to police response. The city says police will only be dispatched if response teams request their help.

Officials say the launch comes after more than two years of research and engagement with community members and stakeholders.

“By using a design process that requires all solutions to problems be co-built with residents, who are also the end users, we are confident that we are now providing another alternative police response that will be trusted, impactful and supported by the people that need these services,” said Brian Smith, interim director of Strategic Management and director of the Office of Performance and Innovation.

The crisis intervention teams will operate two mobile units in Minneapolis 7:30 a.m. through midnight, Monday through Friday. They will be dispatched through Minneapolis 911 services. The city says the teams will eventually be able to provide aid to Minneapolis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two behavioral health responders will staff the vehicles, and offer outreach supplies like water, socks, snacks and toiletries.