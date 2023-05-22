2 kids shot at busy Savage park

The city administrator says the move is temporary, but that more changes could be coming to deter crime.

SAVAGE, Minn. — Two kids are in the hospital after being shot at a popular park in Savage and now, city officials are removing basketball nets there to deter crime and keep others safe.

Police say two juveniles were shot Sunday night around 8 p.m. at River Bend Park, reporting one was hit in the ankle. They say both juveniles are in critical, but stable condition.

"We know there are great kids using that court, but we want to make sure they're safe," said Savage city administrator Brad Larson.

Larson says the decision was made Monday morning. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation and police say no suspect information is available.

The latest shooting is the second in six weeks that Larson says started as a fight at the park that then spilled into a neighborhood where the shots were fired.

"We have not seen two shootings in the city of Savage this close together since I can remember," said Larson. "People were upset, understandably."

Besides butting up to many homes, the park is next to an assisted living facility and Larson says police are also fielding complaints of unruly behavior.

But he doesn't know why this park seems to be a problem when there are 22 others in the city -- some of which also have basketball courts.

"People love to play basketball there, but they're coming here, visiting this park and creating problems," said Larson. "We want to make sure that's addressed."

Some residents disagree with the city's decision to take down the nets, offering other activities to kids who showed up Monday night like sidewalk chalk and water.

Larson says the move is temporary until the city can meet amongst itself and with community members.

"It's just to allow us the space and time to evaluate options," said Larson. "Our end goal is for the kids to continue to use the basketball courts."

Police are now asking residents to upload any video or photos from Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. of any suspicious activity related to the incident at the park to the MN Evidence Submission Portal. You can find the link here.

