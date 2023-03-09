x
City workers in St. Paul vote to authorize strike

If negotiations break down or a final offer is rejected, workers could strike as early as March 20.
Credit: Heidi Wigdahl
A St. Paul Public Works crew widens Nebraska Avenue between McAfee St. and Winchell St.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul's public works, parks, sewer and water workers could soon be heading for the picket line after they voted Wednesday night to authorize a strike.

The employees, who are represented by the Tri-Council of IUOE Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers 363, voted unanimously to authorize the strike, meaning if negotiations break down or a final offer is rejected, workers could strike as early as March 20.

The St. Paul Public Works Department is one of the largest organizations in Minnesota, according to the city website, and is responsible for more than 1,800 miles of streets, which includes plowing and street sweeping. The department is also responsible for hundreds of miles of sewers, bike lanes and traffic signals. The Parks and Rec. Department manages more than 180 parks and open spaces, the Como Park Zoo and 26 city-operated rec centers, while St. Paul Regional Water Services monitors the city’s drinking water.

