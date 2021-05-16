Cleanup underway for derailed train in Albert Lea

Union Pacific said Sunday afternoon that 14 of the 28 derailed cars have been cleared. Officials hope to clear two leaking cars within 24 to 48 hours.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Cleanup is underway after a Union Pacific train derailed in Albert Lea Saturday, leaving 28 cars off the tracks -- including two leaking hydrochloric acid.

According to Freeborn County Emergency Management, crews started removing the derailed cars Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon, Union Pacific said 14 of the cars have been cleared. Crews are using heavy cranes to pull more of the cars out.

Union Pacific confirmed Saturday that two of the derailed cars were leaking hydrochloric acid. FCEM said crews hope to clear those cars within the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, officials are monitoring the area's air and waterways.

While the air quality is good, concerns remain for nearby Goose Lake. FCEM said once the two leaking cars are cleared, officials will be able to better tell how far the material leaked.

The derailment happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Albert Lea police said no one was injured.