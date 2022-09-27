Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights

MnDOT says the eastbound highway will be closed as crews continue to paint the Highway 55 bridge.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as crews continue to work in the area.

The closures of these lanes and ramps are part of a bigger project between Minneapolis and Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT says it will "maintain access to all businesses and residences throughout the project."

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. on Oct. 3. Westbound I-494 will be closed Oct. 7 through Oct. 10, and the project is expected to conclude in the same month. For real-time traffic information, visit 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app for Apple or Android.

