Heavy cloud cover could block Northern Lights in Minnesota Wednesday

KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker says clearer skies, high pressure and a new moon will make for better viewing conditions Thursday, March 31, into Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Northern Lights could soon be visible over a swath of the northern United States Wednesday night, but Minnesotans shouldn't get their hopes up for a spectacular show.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center first issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch on March 28, 2022, following a coronal mass ejection, or significant sun flare. It takes several days for the energy and electrons from that CME to reach the Earth's atmosphere, but when they do, the Northern Lights can become visible.

But before you make plans to stay up late tonight or wake up early for a glimpse of the aurora, KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker says tonight's heavy cloud cover will likely prevent any of us from seeing the Northern Lights.

However, Thursday is a different story. Betker says clouds will clear late tomorrow, March 31, as high pressure takes over, which should make for better viewing conditions overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Also working in our favor tomorrow? A new moon, which makes for a dark sky and better viewing conditions, according to Betker.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get away from the city to a spot that has a clear view of the northern horizon.

More WeatherMinds from KARE 11

Watch more WeatherMinds content from the KARE 11 weather team on our YouTube playlist: