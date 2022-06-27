Isanti man run over, killed by Clydesdale horse

Police say after one of the horses ran over victim, they ran off into a golf course, pulling a carriage that still had the man's son inside.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A 44-year-old man died on Sunday after his Clydesdale horses ran him over at a special event in the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud, local police say.

According to the St. Could Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers and EMS crews responded to a report of man being injured by a horse.

Authorities say when officers arrived, they found the victim, a 44-year-old man from Isanti, who was at the athletic complex for a special event, offering carriage rides with the Clydesdales.

Police say the man was leading the horses when he lost control of them and was subsequently run over. The horses started running toward a nearby golf course with the carriage in tow.

St. Cloud police say the man's 5-year-old son was still inside the carriage when the horses took off. The Clydesdales were eventually stopped when the carriage got caught on a tree.

The Isanti man was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

According to police, no one else was inside the carriage during the incident, as one of the victim's family members was successful at leading the horses back into a trailer.

