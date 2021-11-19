Colleagues honor life of activist, restaurant manager fatally shot in Minneapolis

Randall Smith was a manager at All Square, a restaurant created to serve up grilled cheese and second chances for those moving on from past mistakes.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man shot and killed in Minneapolis this week is being identified as a beloved manager of a Minneapolis restaurant dedicated to helping people just out of prison find a job.

Randall Smith was the victim of a fatal shooting near Elliot Park at South 7th Street and South 12th Street in Minneapolis Wednesday night, according to Smith's best friend and family spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis police reported a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle, and later died in the hospital Wednesday night but police have not identified the victim.

The incident marks the 87th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to police.

On Friday afternoon, friends and colleagues of Smith held a press conference to pay tribute to him.

Smith was a community organizer and manager at All Square, a Minneapolis restaurant that offered grilled cheese sandwiches and second chances to ex-convicts.

Smith was featured in NBC's Today Show where Minnesota Vikings' Eric Kendricks surprised him with Super Bowl tickets.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 952-882-0700.