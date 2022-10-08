Colleges, universities implement guidelines as monkeypox continues to spread

So far, close to 9,000 cases across the country, and more than 50 in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — With close to 8,934 monkeypox cases nationwide, concerns linger ahead of the new school year - as the virus continues to spread.

"Spreading this much and this quickly is a bit of a surprise," said Joseph Kurland, vaccine specialist at Children's Minnesota.

Joseph Kurland is a vaccine specialist and infection preventionist at Children’s Minnesota. He says in a typical monkeypox case it could take up to four weeks for lesions to heal.

“For most people that’s going to be difficult when it comes to time off and schedules," Kurland said.

Particularly in school or college settings.

"Those who come in with rash or lesion or if kids are feeling better and they return to activities before lesions heal, we may be at risk of seeing additional outbreaks, especially school sports," he said.

Some colleges and universities, like Cornell University in New York, and Northwestern University in Illinois have already put out guidance for monitoring campus monkeypox cases online.

And here in Minnesota others are following suit.

In a statement, the University of Minnesota confirmed they're responding to continued transmission of monkeypox in Minnesota by:

Educating on-campus clinicians and nurse line staff on the signs and symptoms of monkeypox.

Assembling monkeypox specimen/lesion testing packets for use by clinicians, as needed, based on patient symptoms.

Providing clinicians with detailed instruction for specimen collection and submission.

Monitoring access to the monkeypox vaccine. It is not currently available to pharmacies, but our pharmacies will continue to monitor that situation.

Working with MDH on access to vaccines from the state, should the need arise for use in our clinics before vaccines are more widely available.

Ensuring preparedness to provide vaccines, should that be needed.

Ensuring readiness to support members of our community in complying with MDH and CDC guidelines, such as those for isolation.

Developing web-based information for our community consistent with information we provide on other health issues of concern.

They went on to say, "those who believe they may have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox or believes they may have a positive case should contact their healthcare provider."

Jen Jacobsen, co-chair of Macalester College’s Infectious Disease Task Force, told KARE 11:

“Macalester's Health and Wellness Center and our Infectious Disease Task Force continue to monitor emerging data and guidelines related to monkeypox and will message and respond accordingly."

"When you are in a dorm setting infectious material on fabrics, linens," he said. "It could be difficult to trace back where you became sick, like "I sat on so-and-so’s bed a few weeks ago and that’s what made me sick.”

While Kurland wants to take away the stigma surrounding monkeypox. "It has been pushed in the past as a virus spread on certain communities, but this doesn’t care political affiliation is, social situation, how you identify or who you love," said Kurland.

He says in the end –it's important to be informed about potential risks as students head back to classes.