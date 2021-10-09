Columbia Heights High School locked down briefly Friday

A student called the Columbia Heights Police Department with a "thirdhand report of a potential threat" at the high school. It was found not to be credible.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Columbia Heights High School was locked down on Friday after a threat that turned out to be not credible.

Police say shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, a student called the Columbia Heights Police Department with a "thirdhand report of a potential threat" at the high school.

A school resource officer followed protocol and immediately locked the campus down.

While police and school officials investigated the alleged threat, staff and "students were held from passing periods briefly," according to a news release from the police and the school.

Police determined that the threat was false and classes resumed.

