Columbia Heights man charged with murder in shooting death of Brooklyn Park teen

Farah Ahmed was charged with one count of second-degree murder Wednesday for last week's fatal shooting of Brooklyn Park teen Jahcohn Anderson.

An 18-year-old Columbia Heights man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Brooklyn Park boy last week.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Farah Ahmed with one count of second-degree murder Wednesday for the teen's killing outside Brooklyn Park's Quick African Market on May 12.

If convicted, Ahmed faces up to 40 years in prison.

According to court filings, officers arrived to the market on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Jahcohn Anderson, lying face down in the business' entryway and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Prosecutors say Anderson was rushed to an area hospital by first responders, but he did not survive.

In their preliminary investigation, authorities spoke with members of the market's staff, who said Ahmed had been seen in the store earlier that day. A subsequent review of surveillance footage corroborated the staff's description of Ahmed's clothing and vehicle, allowing police to identify him.

One staff member told police that Ahmed was already inside the market when Anderson arrived. According to court documents, that staff member said Anderson went on to approach Ahmed, "raise his arms out to the side" and speak to him. That's when, the employee said, Ahmed opened fire on Anderson, chasing him out of the store while continuing to shoot.

Prosecutors say law enforcement caught up with Ahmed after learning his vehicle had been involved in a recent traffic stop and he had been the person behind the wheel. Officers showed the market employee a photo line-up containing Ahmed's driver's license photo, which the witness positively identified as the shooter.

The next day, authorities say Ahmed turned himself in to Brooklyn Park police.

A search of Ahmed's home later yielded the clothing he was seen wearing at the time of the shooting and two extended magazines.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m.

