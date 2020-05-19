Comic book collection found during Drake Hotel demolition returned to owner

Steve Preston escaped the Christmas Day fire with only his cat and thought his treasured comic book collection was gone forever.

There's now just an empty dirt lot in downtown Minneapolis where the Drake Hotel once stood.

It was nearly six months ago a massive fire destroyed the building, leaving more than 200 people without a home.

"Really angry," said Steve Preston, who lived there.

He lost everything, including a collection of comic books and coins he put all his money into.

"I had a great job and a great collection," said Preston.

It was a collection he thought was gone.

"It's very heartbreaking," said Travis Brown with Veit and Company, contracted to demolish the Drake Hotel.

In April, crews were finishing up phase two of their demolition.

"Moved a wall and something shiny caught our eye so we stopped work we went to investigate and it was the plastic covered comic books," said Brown.

It was part of Steve's collection of coins and comic books which is worth thousands of dollars.

"Fortunate thing that happened," said Brown.

Travis and his colleagues cleaned them up and tracked down Steve who was reunited with his coins and comics at Veit headquarters in Rogers Tuesday.

"Finding a needle in a haystack," said Pete Williams at Veit.

Steve spent a good amount of time at a loss for words looking over his recovered collection.

"Never thought I'd see any of this again," said Preston. "Deeply, deeply appreciative."

An important piece of his life has been salvaged.