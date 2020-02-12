Two injured, one missing after Maple Grove commercial fire

According to the business's part owner, the fire is at Hanson Implement & Storage.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — According to the Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, two people have been injured and one person is missing following a commercial fire Tuesday night.

The Maple Grove Fire Department is currently at the scene of a two-alarm fire at Hanson Implement & Storage, according to the business's part owner.

Bush says three people were inside the building at the time of the fire within one of the building's office areas. One individual was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, one was treated on site, and one is still unaccounted for and has been declared missing.

Officials say they received a call of a building on fire on the 18000 block of Bass Lake Boulevard just after 6 p.m. The fire spread quickly through the interior of the building, which was used for storage and contained propane tanks.

Fire officials say they've extinguished the bulk of the fire, but crew members remain on scene putting out hot spots. Officials say heavy equipment will need to be brought in to remove the debris and search the area.