Community, activists, city leaders call for an end to recent gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS — A heart wrenching plea, as community members mark yet another grim milestone in north Minneapolis.

"Today is a call for direct action," said Angela Williams, a community activist with the New Black Panther Nation - Minnesota Chapter.

This comes one day after 12-year-old London Bean – identified by loved ones – was shot and killed after police say an argument broke out at the intersection of Aldrich and 8th Ave North in North Minneapolis shortly before 4 pm.

London is the third child shot and killed in Minneapolis since May.

"We just watched three babies get shot in the head, we watched our Black women get shot, and nobody is saying nothing," said Al Flowers, a community leader.

On a GoFundMe page to help raise expenses for his funeral, the 6th grader is described by family as being energetic, the life of the party, and someone who turned every negative situation into a positive.

While community members and local politicians say they're supporting the family suffering a tremendous loss, they are now calling for an end to the gun violence that has plagued this community in recent months.

"It needs to be our entire city all rising up around a cause, to say London had an extraordinary future, these are our children, our babies," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

