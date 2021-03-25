Community activists push for change to Minneapolis City Charter

The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar is holding a press conference to announce an initiative to establish a new Civilian Police Accountability Commission.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists will announce an initiative on Thursday to establish a new Civilian Police Accountability Commission in the city of Minneapolis.

The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday outside of the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct to call for change to the city charter to include this new commission.