Community activists push for change to Minneapolis City Charter

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists will announce an initiative on Thursday to establish a new Civilian Police Accountability Commission in the city of Minneapolis.
The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday outside of the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct to call for change to the city charter to include this new commission.
According to a press release, if adopted, the commission would be made up of elected officials, and they would have the ability to hire and fire any future and present police officers.