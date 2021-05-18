Community and county leaders gather to support families of kids shot in Minneapolis

A community gathered to support those families who are facing unthinkable heartache. They are holding onto hope as their little ones fight for their lives.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 10-year-old boy, a 9 and 6-year-old girl have been shot in Minneapolis in just under three weeks.

The community and families gathered in prayer while singing songs of healing and holding onto hope as their little ones fight for their lives.

"I know she feels it, I know she feels the love I know she feels the prayers, I know she feels the strength," said Raishawn Smith, the father of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith who was shot in the head Saturday night while playing in north Minneapolis backyard.

"It was ignorance, lack of morals, lack of code, I'm 33-years-old, I've lived in the hood, I've lived in the hood where there was code, women and children are off limits," said Smith. He went on to say, "we really don't know what's about to happen, how this is going to end up."

Three different incidents involving kids is now forcing both city and county leaders to rethink their approach to public safety so lives can be spared.

"What we're doing now is not working," said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson.

For Hutchinson, it's an all hands on deck approach.

"The community needs to step up, the police and sheriff's office need to do a better job, let's help people be better, let's get them good housing, get them good jobs, good education so we never have to see them involved with the justice system," said Sheriff Hutchinson.

The sheriff says that change starts by taking a practical approach that includes both police and community reforms.

"Let's reform how we're treating each other, and our streets of north Minneapolis, south Minneapolis and the suburbs lets change and be better together," said Sheriff Hutchinson.

Coming together for change that our future generations are depending on.

"We're holding our strength in prayer and community and each other," said Smith.

Trinity's dad tells us she is in stable condition as of Tuesday night, but isn't quite responding to commands just yet.

SIx-year-old Aniya Allen is in critical condition at HCMC, while 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. remains in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.