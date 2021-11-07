Community and law enforcement working together to curb recent violence in Brooklyn Park

It's a part of initiative helping to curb recent violence, by bringing together the faith community, law enforcement and neighbors. "It's a way to bring more unity into the community so everyone like yourself and your family feel safe," said Drury, to one shopper. The 21 Days of Peace initiative is happening in several cities, but now people like Rev. Jerry McAfee, hope it will help here in Brooklyn Park. "Last year there were a lot of shootings going on on 63rd and Zane, and this is just a continuation of that," said Rev. McAfee.

Rev. McAfee - with the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church - lives in Brooklyn Park and helps with efforts in North Minneapolis. "In some areas, the crime is down 68 %, Lowry and Logan is down 18% and the ministry of presence works," said Rev. McAfee.



According to a Facebook post shared by the Brooklyn Park police chief, as of June, violent crime in Brooklyn Park is approximately two percent higher compared to last year. He went on to say there have been more "shots-fired calls" in the past 15 months, than he's seen in 30 years.



"We appreciate what you guys are doing," said Drury.



While this group says it's a community effort, they're hoping to put an end to recent violence in their communities. "What I've seen is really positive," said Danny McCollor, a retired pastor. "We enjoy doing this we are learning a lot and even if we help one person it's time well spent," said Drury.