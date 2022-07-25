Community effort to dedicate bridge, playground to Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. — Two months after 6-year-old Eli Hart was tragically killed, Tiffany Beitler — one of several community members in Mound — is now spearheading an effort to raise money for a permanent memorial for Eli at Surfside Beach.



"There's a playground that needs to be replaced and the city had planned on doing it, but due to the lack of funds, the project was put on pause and we thought, what a perfect way to remember Eli and do something for the community at the same time," said Beitler.



Six-year-old Eli was found dead in the trunk of a car back in May. His mother is now charged in his murder.



"Several of us in the community attended the candlelight vigil and celebration of life and we couldn't stop thinking about it," Beitler said.



Mound Mayor Ray Salazar said several people also approached him about renaming a bridge across Seton Channel for Eli.



"There was an interest in putting a plaque or naming it over Seton Channel," he said.



In honor of a boy with a bright smile and love of firefighters.



"We have passed a resolution and the resolution is a request to Hennepin County — this is Hennepin County property," he said. "It's a suggestion and a request to the county to put a name or plaque in remembrance for Eli Hart on that bridge."



While Salazar says the idea was recently submitted and is still awaiting approval, this community is turning a tragedy into something positive to remember one of their own..



"This affected our entire community and our entire community needs to heal," Beitler said.



For more information about building a new playground in dedication Eli, visit the link here.