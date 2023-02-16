Community garden for immigrants in danger of being sold

Rice Street Gardens is about to start its eighth season and the founders are trying to buy the acreage from the property owners.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — It's already time to sign-up in the next month if you want a plot at some community gardens.

But there's one on the brink of closure, which would leave hundreds of families without a food source.

"It’s like a giant food shelf, a permanent food shelf," said Rice Street Gardens cofounder Ron Peterson.

He helped start the garden eight seasons ago, which has become a bustling place for hundreds of families, including Pepe Ollor and Abraham Watson.

"When my mom and I garden, we feel so much freedom," said Ollor. "Like this is ours, we’re planting something we’re going to eat and we can share it with friends."

"This is a big family for me," said Watson.

They stake claim to two of the 260 plots on about two acres where the garden sits. But it's land that the St. Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) owns and the pair's longstanding partnership is now being threatened. Peterson says the SPRWS has made it clear it wants to sell the entire property which is about 13 acres.

"It was totally free as long as we were willing to leave at the end of each year," said Peterson. "Their only proviso on this is that we ready it for being taken away each fall, and so we've done that, but then somewhere along the line we thought, well, geez, it would be better if we didn't."

To secure the spot for good, the group is raising money to buy the property that feeds mostly immigrants.

Ollor is a Nigerian refugee who came to the United States in 1998. Watson escaped Liberia's civil war and moved to St. Paul in 1997.

"Leaving your home country and finding a new home here is a huge process for a lot of us," said Oller. "Finding that new community, it brings everything back."

For the two of them, the food they grow is familiar, it's educational and it's healthier. Watson is praying they don't lose that.

"It will hurt me if we lose our garden," said Watson.

The group has raised about $310,000, but they want to raise $1 million by the end of the year. Peterson recognizes it's a big ask and is hopeful he can apply for some large grants, as well.

If you'd like to donate, you can click here.

