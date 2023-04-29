Community gathers in show of solidarity with Muslims in wake of mosque fires

"I believe the good that exists in us as human beings is greater than the evil that some people are trying to spread," said Mowlid Ali, an Imam at the Mercy Center.

MINNEAPOLIS — Out of the ashes of two recent Minneapolis mosque fires, the beauty of community brought people from all walks of life together in a show of solidarity, Saturday evening.

Dozens gathered at the Mercy Center Mosque in south Minneapolis just days after police say 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little was caught on surveillance video entering the building and starting a fire on the third floor.

Mosque leaders say nearly 40 children were being cared for at the time.

"An attack on one place of worship is an attack on all places of worship," said Ali.

That attack is now leading many to find purpose and healing among each other.

"We've seen throughout history that things that have presented itself as a crisis, as a hardship, we've seen how it has worked to bring people together, good people, to show unity through a situation that was not good," said Makram El Amin.

"We should not underestimate the power of dialogue, and having outreach programs like this... for the neighborhoods, for faith leaders and for everyone," said Ali.

A move that's restoring hope from the ashes some say was meant to cause division.

"We refuse to be pessimistic, we're always optimistic even in the most precarious moments and the most difficult times like this," said Ali.

Little's whereabouts are currently unknown, but police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

He's been charged with arson in the mercy center fire and if convicted, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

