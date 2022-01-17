Twin Cities community leader reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

More than half a century later, King's family and supporters are still fighting for voting rights, and racial equity.

MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Luther King Jr. Day serves as a time to honor his legacy, but for Twin Cities community leader Tyrone Terrill, it's also a time to reflect.

"I honor him today by spending my day with him. I honor him with different books and readings — I spend time with the 'Letter from Birmingham Jail,'" said Terrill.

Terrill can still vividly remember the moment he found out Dr. King was assassinated.

"My mother said I sat in front of our television for over two hours, crying, asking her, 'why would they kill the dreamer?'" he said.

A dreamer who fought tirelessly until his death. And, more than half a century later, King's family and supporters are still fighting for voting rights, and racial equity.

"We today still talk about equity. We have equity committees, inclusion committees. We shouldn't have that in 2022. Dr. King would have been 93 years old on Saturday, 93," he said.

"When I think about Dr. King, it immediately makes me think of my father," said Whitney Terrill, Tyrone's daughter, during the state's MLK virtual celebration Monday morning.

While Terrill's says he's a proud dad listening to his daughter reflect on Dr. King's impact, he's asking everyone to take a moment to think about Dr. King's legacy today, and what they can do to ensure his dream stays alive tomorrow.

