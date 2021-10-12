Community leaders debate proposal to replace Minneapolis Police Department

Question 2 on the Minneapolis city ballot will decide whether or not the city will replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community groups and leaders are meeting Tuesday night to debate Question 2 on the Minneapolis city ballot, which will decide whether or not the city will replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety.

The Minneapolis NAACP and the Minnesota League of Women's Voters have partnered to host the event at Minneapolis North High School beginning at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by WCCO Radio host Jearlyn Steele and broadcast by Minneapolis Community Network.

Organizers and those participating in the debate say they hope the discussion will provide clarity and can help clear up any confusion over what the proposal will do.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church's Rev. Jerry McAfee will debate in favor of the "no" vote. McAfee champions a church-led, community initiative that brings community leaders together with police to help prevent violence.

Debating in favor of the "yes" vote, is Minister JaNaé Bates, communications director for two community-focused organizations, ISAIAH and Yes 4 Minneapolis. Yes 4 Minneapolis was created in the days after the murder of George Floyd, and has consistently advocated for an amendment to the city charter to replace the Minneapolis police.

After a weeks-long, back-and-forth discussion regarding the language to the proposed amendment, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in favor of the city of Minneapolis and Yes 4 Minneapolis, allowing recently revised language already printed on ballots to remain as is.

The full proposed amendment can be found here.

Voters are invited to attend the debate at North High School, or stream it online. Masks are required for those who choose to attend in person.

The Minneapolis Municipal Election began Friday, Sept. 17 with early voting. To find your polling place on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 2.), click here.

To see a full list of candidates and questions that will appear on this year's ballot, click here.