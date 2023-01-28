Community members find ways to work through the traumas of police brutality

Dr. Akibar is encouraging those near and far to find ways to come together, and heal as one.

MINNEAPOLIS — The reality of what took place involving the death of Tyre Nichols, is weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of many.

Which is why Pastor Brian Herron opened the doors of Zion Baptist church in North Minneapolis, creating a safe space for those searching for answers while trying to heal.

"We have to find ways to turn our pain into purpose and to be more determined than ever to transform the culture of policing as well as transform the atmosphere in our own community," said Pastor Herron.

"I think to verbalize it especially with others in a positive safe space can truly help in the healing process to not stay in a negative, darkness of it and to be able to move forward in a healthy way," said Toya Kemp, a member of Zion Baptist Church.

As a community, which is no stranger to the traumas associated with police brutality are once again having to repatch old wounds.

"Watching folks who look like you or who are being assaulted, beaten, however because of their affiliation or closeness to resembling you or people who you know and love, that kind of stuff takes a toll on your psyche," said Dr. Alvin Akibar, a psychologist and policy research director with the Twin Cities Urban League.

Dr. Akibar is encouraging those near and far to find ways to come together, and heal as one.

"Let's try to figure out how we actually move forward, and maybe start by listening to the folks who've been pretty consistent about what's due, this whole time," said Dr. Akibar.

He want onto say, "let's really start to try to have empathy for the people in these situations and know that none of us, none of us have to be perfect to be deserving of simple justice and no one deserves this."

There will be another opportunity for members of the community to gather for healing, prayer and to simply just talk things out, next week on February 2nd at Shiloh Temple in North Minneapolis, at 6:30 pm.

Watch more local news: