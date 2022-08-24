Community plans fundraiser to build basketball-themed room for La'Davionne Garrett, Jr.

"I heard he was a big Golden State Warrior fan, so I would like to customize his room, build him a custom hospital bed," said Tyrone Raino.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been over a year since La'Davionne Garrett, Jr. was shot in north Minneapolis.



And while he continues to recover at home, the community is offering support.

"I feel for the family," said Tyrone Raino. "It could have been any one of our child, and wanted to ease the pain in anyway I can."



Raino, a north Minneapolis native, is no stranger to working with his hands.



"I do custom wood work, custom furniture, bed frames," he said.



When an opportunity to help the family of 11-year-old Garrett popped up, he knew he wanted to do something more.

Garrett was one of three children shot in a span of weeks last spring.



"I heard he was a big Golden State Warrior fan, so I would like to customize his room, build him a custom hospital bed, not going to say what it's going to be yet," said Raino.



That's when he put out a plea for help on Facebook.



"I went on social media and told everyone what I was doing and if anyone wanted to help out in anyway and we had a lot of people reaching out," he said. "We've been getting donations in, I've been ordering stuff online because his birthday is two months away," he said. "We have a lot of local contractors coming together for this project, getting everyone together to make this happen for La'Davionne."

Raino says his goal is to have everything completed by La'Davionne's 12th birthday.



"I would like to have everything ready by October 24," he said.



And he's leaning on the community for support to help La'Davionne and his family.



"They said they actually shed a tear, so I'm glad I could make the family happy," he said.



But the road to recovery still lays ahead.

"I think it's good for the city to come together for La'Davionne," he said.

To help support the effort to build La'Davionne a dream room, visit the link here.

