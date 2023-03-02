Community members question narrative around Black man's alleged drowning death

Posts circulating on social media have led to questions around the official law enforcement reports in the death of Khalil Azad.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Family and community members are questioning the official law enforcement accounts of the death of a Black man in Robbinsdale last summer.

Social media posts began circulating in late February with graphic images purported to be the body of Khalil Azad, alongside demands for answers about whether Azad actually died by accidental drowning, as claimed by authorities.

Robbinsdale police responded to the social media posts in a press release, claiming in its report that a driver fled a traffic stop on July 3, 2022, then was found dead in Crystal Lake two days later. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the man as Azad and listed the cause of death as accidental freshwater drowning.

Robbinsdale police claim a review of body-worn camera footage showed its officers had no contact with the driver who fled the scene. The department also challenged social media claims that named a specific police sergeant, saying he was not on duty at the time.

Black Lives Matter Minnesota is among the community groups calling for the mayor of Robbinsdale to release all body camera footage related to Khalil Azad's death.

A candlelight vigil was set for Thursday night at Crystal Lake, where Azad's body was found last summer.

