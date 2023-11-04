Community weighs in on future of south Minneapolis' Third Precinct

On Tuesday night, the future of the space was top of mind for those who call the neighborhood home, gathering for a community input meeting at Hook and Ladder.

MINNEAPOLIS — What's next for the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct will be left up to the community to decide.

On Tuesday night, the future of the space was top of mind for those who call the neighborhood home, gathering for a community input meeting at Hook and Ladder Theater.

"I was glad I was able to listen to other people's opinions and stuff and how they've been impacted because of George Floyd's murder," said long-time neighborhood resident Marg Sehnert.

Many say the building is a symbol of a community that's still healing from trauma nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd.

"It has a lot of memories and a lot of pain and anguish and that's a constant reminder about what went on," said Franklin Curbelo who's lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

The building was set on fire and destroyed during the riots following Floyd's murder.

"They have to get through those feelings first before they can start deciding what kind of building they want or where they want it," said Sehnert.

The city of Minneapolis has presented the community with two options.

One is a complete restoration of the existing building at the corner of east lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

The other would be a new location a few blocks away on Minnehaha.

"Police are needed because a lot of people are feeling unsafe to go out at night," said Sehnert.

While city leaders say the goal for a new precinct is to provide more police presence, partnerships and connection to the community, some say there are more pressing issues that need to be addressed first.

"Let's talk about reform, we don't want a brand new building with the same brutality that the police have shown," said Curbelo.

If you were unable to make Tuesday night's public input meeting, there are a few more scheduled in the coming weeks

There’s also an online survey for feedback.

