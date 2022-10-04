Como Zoo names baby zebra Autumn, after the season of its birth

Autumn was born on Sept. 22 and is currently up for sponsorship, according to the Zoo.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Could there be a more fitting name for an animal born on the first day of fall?

The Como Zoo announced on Tuesday that it has named its newest baby zebra “Autumn” after zookeepers, visitors and social media agreed on the name for the female foal.

Autumn joins her parents, Thelma and Ulysses, in Como's herd, which also includes Minnie and Aurora. The zebras can be seen in their exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A newborn baby zebra's stripes will change from brown to black between the first nine-18 months of life. Como Zoo is home to a subspecies called Grant's zebras, which are typically found in the plains of East African countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia, according to a press release.

Como's baby zebra now has a name! Come visit her! We are open 10-4 daily! https://t.co/6iLokHf3sr — Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) October 4, 2022

Autumn is currently available for sponsorship. For more information, you can visit Garden Safari Gifts at the Zoo, call 651-487-8229 or visit comofriends.org

Watch more local news: