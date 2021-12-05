Como Zoo plans grand opening for Sparky the Sea Lion's new digs in June

The newest exhibit at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory features gray seals, harbor seals and sea lions in a large salt-water pool.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Como Park Zoo & Conservatory plans to hold a grand opening for its newest exhibit -- a redesigned home for the seals and sea lions -- in June.

The zoo will officially open Como Harbor with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting June 3. The new exhibit features a large salt-water pool for the zoo's gray seals, harbor seals and sea lions -- including one of its most famous animals, Sparky.

"Sparky" is the stage name of the sea lions and seals that have been entertaining guests at Como Zoo since the late 1950s. The new exhibit will give them a year-round home with both indoor and outdoor spaces. In the past, the seals and sea lions were kept in several locations at Como with an indoor facility for cold weather months.

The "sea lion's share" of resources for Sparky's new $21 million digs came from the Minnesota State Legislature, which approved $15 million in funding in May 2017. The rest was raised by Como Friends, the zoo's nonprofit partner.

According to a release from the zoo, the reinvention includes rocky outcroppings like one would see on the Pacific coast. The changes aren't just for Sparky and her flippered friends -- guests will be able to use a newly shaded amphitheater and a new underwater viewing space.

The zoo also added a new outdoor café near Como Harbor called Pier 56.