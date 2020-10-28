Companies are hiring, even if remotely

Sixty-five percent of Twin Cities Companies said they have hired during the pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We know unemployment has been high so far in 2020, but here's a bit of encouraging news: A new survey from Robert Half shows that 65% of companies in the Twin Cities have hired during the pandemic. The process, of course, looks a little different these days.

”Overall, I would say we're seeing the market increasing, and a lot of positive hiring going on, and unemployment continues to drop month over month,” said Elizabeth Hang with Robert Half.

Companies, it seems, are getting more comfortable with the way things are right now. Of course, it depends on the industry. It’s been a bust for some, it's been a boon for others.

“It's interesting to see what things are really kind of picking up a lot of manufacturing, we're seeing banking and financial services," Hang said.

According to Robert Half, 78% of companies who hired during the pandemic did so remotely. They conducted the interviews online and onboarded those new employees remotely too. Seventy-one percent said they also shortened their hiring processes. Fifty-eight percent of employers said they expanded their geographical search area, because, well, it doesn't really matter where someone lives anymore.

“It's really giving employers access to a much bigger candidate pool, and it's providing employees a much greater canvas that they're searching, so they can kind of expanding their search as well," Hang said.

As an employee, knowing you might not have to move to get that next great gig can really open up more opportunities for you. The main point is, about seven months in, we're all figuring it out, and there's reason for optimism.