Company recalls pasta dish sold at Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, are being recalled because of undeclared milk in the product.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states, including Minnesota.

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling Hy-Vee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2-ounce cartons that have a best-by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

People can return packages to HyVee stores for a refund or can discard them.

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

