Complaint: Former UST track athlete charged with freshman's sexual assault

Jack S. Osborne was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting a woman at an off-campus party on March 5.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 23-year-old St. Paul man and former University of St. Thomas track-and-field athlete was charged with sexual assault Monday after a UST freshman accused him of having sex with her while she was incapacitated at a party off campus.

Jack S. Osborne was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting the woman on March 5, 2022, according to a criminal complaint filed March 13, 2023, in Ramsey County.

In the complaint, prosecutors allege the assault happened at an "initiation party" for the university's track team, of which the woman was a member. Court documents say the woman told investigators she and some of her teammates attended the party, which was allegedly held at Osborne's off-campus residence, where they were served alcoholic drinks made by other "more senior track team members."

The complaint goes on to say the woman remembered being "highly intoxicated" to the degree that she "blacked out." She told authorities that when she woke up, she realized an unknown man, later determined to be Osborne, was assaulting her. She said she was in "a state of shock ... and not able to move or say anything" as the alleged attack was occurring.

As the woman started to regain consciousness, she said a teammate entered the room — later determined to be Osborne's — to comfort her. After Osborne was seen exiting the room, the complaint says the woman's track teammates ultimately escorted her back to her dorm room.

Prosecutors say the following day, the woman called her sister and explained what happened. At the urging of her sister, according to the complaint, the woman sought treatment at a local hospital to be evaluated for sexual assault. During that examination, documents say, the woman reported she had never seen or talked to Osborne before the night of the party.

When investigators made contact with the teammate who allegedly helped the woman back to her dorm, she told them she carried the woman involved in the alleged attack to her car because the woman was "unable to walk and her speech was slurred." The witness also told police the woman kept saying she didn't know her alleged attacker and she "didn't say 'yes.'" She also described the victim as "distraught, crying and very intoxicated," in the moments after the alleged assault.

According to the complaint, Osborne was arrested after authorities corroborated the woman's account with multiple other witnesses. During his arrest, police said Osborne told them he "did not do anything," and refused to elaborate further.

In the days following the alleged incident, Osborne was ordered to undergo a suspect sexual assault evaluation. Court records say a DNA sample provided from the woman's evaluation was compared to a sample from Osborne's room and they matched to the degree that it “would not be expected to occur more than once among unrelated individuals in the world population.”

In response to the allegations, the University of St. Thomas told KARE 11:

"Jack Osborne was a University of St. Thomas student-athlete on the track and field team roster until spring 2020. He graduated in May 2022 and is no longer enrolled at the university.

All sexual misconduct allegations that are reported to the university are taken seriously and handled in accordance with our processes. Per educational privacy laws, we are unable to disclose information regarding complaints by or disciplinary actions taken against current and former students."

Osborne is scheduled to appear in court next month. If convicted, Osborne faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

