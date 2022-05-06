Complaint: Suspect tried to hide Lily Peters' body after her death

The 14-year-old arrested in connection to Peters' death and charged with homicide and sexual assault will be back in court on June 24.

New details in a criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County, Wisconsin reveal that the teenager charged with killing and sexually assaulting 10-year-old Lily Peters attempted to hide her body after death.

According to documents filed Friday, May 6, the 14-year-old suspect ran from the scene after strangling and assaulting Peters on Sunday, April 24. The criminal complaint says the boy went home, showered and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. After hearing that Peters was considered missing, he returned to the scene to hide her body by moving it and covering it with leaves.

At a hearing on May 5, a judge set the suspect's next court date with his new legal representation for June 24.

During a previous bail hearing, Chippewa County District Court Judge Benjamin Lane issued $1 million bail for the teenager, with conditions that he has no contact with any juveniles, doesn't possess dangerous weapons and is only allowed to be see his siblings if visits are requested and supervised by an adult.

The 14-year-old, who knew Peters, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, resulting in bodily harm.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Tuesday, April 26, two days after Peters' family reported her missing when she didn't return home from her aunt's house.

Peters' body was found the morning of April 25 near the Duncan Creek walking trail, not far from the Leinenkugel's Brewery Parking lot in Chippewa Falls.

