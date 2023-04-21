'A Night to Remember" held on 7-year anniversary of Prince's death

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — On the seventh anniversary of Prince's death, a night of reflection and celebration will be held at Paisley Park in Chanhassen called "A Night to Remember."
"We will be honoring Prince’s life and legacy by offering time for reflection, community and celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to dedicate words of reflection in the heart of Paisley Park," according to the Paisley Park website.
Lenka Paris, personal DJ and friend to Prince will play music at the event from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
The event will also include a "presentation of Prince’s words of wisdom throughout the years."
Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental opioid overdose. His former estate now serves as a museum, recording studio and concert venue.
Prince sold over 150 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His music spanned nearly four decades, including 39 studio albums, five soundtracks, four live albums and five compilation albums.
