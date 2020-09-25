Conflict between hunter and resident leads to altercation, shot fired

Deputies were dispatched after a reported altercation between a bow hunter and a city resident.

AURORA, Minnesota — Investigators in St. Louis County are trying to determine if charges should be filed after a conflict between a hunter and a resident triggered an altercation, and a gunshot.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the city of Aurora. Deputies were dispatched after a reported altercation between a bow hunter and a city resident. During that altercation the resident reportedly pulled a handgun and fired a single shot into the ground.

No one was struck by the bullet or fragments. Sheriff's officials say the resident suffered minor injuries from the fight.

At this point there is no word on what led to the conflict.