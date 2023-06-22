Congress could settle a fight over AM radio in cars, Here's why

Automakers have been quietly eliminating AM radio from EVs for a while now, but AM stations have banded together to turn up the volume, and pressure, in Washington.

MINNEAPOLIS — A battle for control of our car dashboards has gone all the way to Washington, as Congress weighs action to mandate a century-old technology - AM Radio - onboard all new vehicles.

The battle of technology has been brewing for a while now. Tesla sparked the move away from AM a few years ago, citing electromagnetic interference generated by Electric Vehicles, which disrupts the AM radio signal. But as other car makers, including Ford, started following suit this year, AM stations started banding together and now Congress is doing more than just listening.

For WCCO Radio, which has been a mainstay on Minnesota's radio dial for 99 years, and while crossing the century mark isn't in doubt, the dials themselves have been disappearing.

WCCO Market Manager, Jeff Gonsales, says he still has trouble making sense of the decision by at least eight makers of Electric Vehicles to no longer install AM radios.

"I was like, why?" Gonsales said. "I'm a little like, really? You can't come up with a shield to prevent that interference? There's other manufacturers that are not removing AM in their electric vehicles, so it obviously is doable."

WCCO on-air hosts, Jordana Green and Adam Carter put it a bit more bluntly.

Jordana Green: "That is such a load of crap. I drive an EV and I have never had interference, certainly that was any worse than in a gas-powered car. That is such a load. Do not buy it."

Adam Carter: "Not only that, but these are smart people that are creating these cars, you'd think that they could figure that out."

Green: "Thank you. Come on Elon."

As with many AM stations, many WCCO listeners already opt to stream the station online and through the Audacy app on their smartphones, but the hosts argue that the AM signal offers a different kind of connection, especially in urgency and timeliness.

And it's not just WCCO, this spring, the National Association of Broadcasters launched the "Depend on AM" campaign, underscoring the signal's importance to communities and the entire Emergency Alert System.

"If cell towers become overloaded, or go down, if the electrical grid goes down, which we see across the country now with a lot of storms that are happening that knock out power, AM radio is still there," Gonsales said.

Thanks to public input from that NAB campaign, and a letter from several former top FEMA officials, a bipartisan group of legislators has introduced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which could soon require AM radio in new cars.

After the legislation was announced, Ford CEO Jim Farley, announced that the company had put its plans to phase out AM in reverse.

"After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we'll offer a software update."

Erdahl: "What's your response to the reversal from Ford?"

Gonsales: "It tells me that they are aware of the political current and that there is support, bi-partisan, bi-cameral."

Erdahl: "Washington can be a fickle place, even when you have promises from both sides of the aisle. Do you think that this act will pass?"

Gonsales: "I do. I mean, they have received over 250 thousand messages from their constituents nationwide. In Minnesota it's thousands."

Carter: "AM radio has faced a lot of competition over the years. It's been around a long time. FM was going to kill AM radio, tv was going to kill am radio, podcasts were going to kill am radio. It hasn't happened yet, so I like AM's chances."

Despite the reversal by Ford, automakers are still pushing hard, politically, against an AM mandate. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the lobbying group for the automakers, called a mandate unnecessary in the modern era, even arguing that it would have no bearing on the ability of drivers to receive emergency alerts because those messages are also sent digitally in several different ways.

