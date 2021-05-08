As construction continues, drivers face more weekend closures on I-94

MnDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead to avoid travel delays.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Interstate 94 westbound will be closed beginning Friday at 10 p.m. as crews continue to work on the 12th Street ramp near downtown St. Paul.

Drivers will be detoured between St. Peter Street and Marion Street as workers remove the ornamental railing from the 12th Street ramp bridge.

Additionally, the ramp from southbound I-35E to I-94 westbound will be shut down, but motorists will be able to access I-94 from Marion Street.

While the weekend closures are in effect, traffic will need to follow a detour north on I-35E, west on Highway 36 and proceed south on Highway 280 to go west on I-94.

The interstate will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

The closures are part of a two-year project to repair I-94, which is slated to end in the fall of 2022.