Construction on new Bde Maka Ska pavilion begins next week

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced Tuesday that construction of the new concessions pavilion area on the shores of Bde Maka Ska will start next week.

It will replace the former building that housed Lola on the Lake, which was originally built in 1930 but destroyed in a fire in May 2019.

The project will comprise of two new buildings, including "all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating" according to a MPRB news release.

Construction crews will start working on Monday, May 23.

The new pavilion is scheduled to open next summer.

Park employees want to remind the public to stay away from construction areas and follow all detour signs.

MPRB commissioners approved plans for a new pavilion area in May 2021.

"The new pavilion concept was designed by a team led by Cuningham after working with Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board staff and numerous stakeholders," according to the release.

Construction will be paid through a number of sources, including insurance compensation and park fees.

The MPRB wants the public to be aware of these construction impacts:

Boating

The Bde Maka Ska boat launch will be closed June 6-September 16.

Trailered boats will not be allowed on or off the lake while the boat launch is closed.

Boat launch hours are 6 am-10 pm through May 30, then 2-8 pm May 31-June 5.

The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will continue to operate at northeast Bde Maka Ska this season.

Trail and Road Closures