Construction worker dies after fall from balcony

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 26-year-old construction worker died Monday after falling from a balcony at a construction site in Lakeville.

According to the Lakeville Police Department, Jose Francisco Cela Guasco of Minneapolis was working at a construction site at 17400 Glacier Way Monday morning when he fell and suffered a "serious head injury."

According to a news release, when officers arrived they attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Police say there were numerous safety items, including had hats, safety harnesses and railings, that were all in place at the time of the accident.